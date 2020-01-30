20200131_new_simon

Metro Transit Executive Director Curt Simon speaks about the new rapid bus route that will travel Dodge Street during a press conference in 2018. 

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Metro transit’s longtime executive director is retiring, opening up a search for his successor at a time when Omaha’s interest in mass transit is growing.

Curt Simon announced Thursday he will retire this fall after more than 33 years of service with Metro and 15 years as its executive director. Simon is the son of the late Omaha Mayor Bernie Simon, and his brother, the late Ray Simon, served on the Douglas County Board.

Simon, 66, said he feels it’s time to step aside and that he wants to spend more time with family and do volunteer work.

But he said he believes mass transit is poised to take off in Omaha, which gives him some regret about leaving.

“Transit has more traction in our community now than in all the years that I’ve been here,” Simon said.

Jay Lund, vice chairman of Metro’s board, said in a statement that Simon has done an extraordinary job leading the agency and built a strong foundation for Metro going forward.

Under Simon, Metro has redesigned the bus system so lines run more frequently, upgraded the bus fleet, offered Wi-Fi on board buses and started its first online bus tracking for riders. The big change coming is the ORBT bus rapid transit system due to start this fall.

But Omahans also lag in riding the bus. Ridership figures kept by the federal government show Metro’s 2019 numbers through November were near a 15-year low.

Omaha also is cited as a low-spending city for transit.

At the same time, Omaha’s traffic is getting worse, and interest in stepping up the city’s mass transit is growing in the community and among transportation officials.

Lund said Metro is at a pivotal moment with the local focus on transportation “greater now than it has ever been.”

“The stage has been set for dramatic public transit improvements in Omaha,” he said.

A group of 10 community leaders and Metro staff will guide the search for the agency’s next executive director. The search is expected to last six months.

