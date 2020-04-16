A man with a rifle was fatally shot Wednesday night in Blair during a confrontation with police and Washington County sheriff's deputies.
The name of the dead man was not immediately released. The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting an investigation into the incident, said Capt. Aaron Barrow of the Blair Police Department.
Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Adams Street shortly before 10 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, Barrow said. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Officers entered the residence and were confronted by a man armed with a rifle, Barrow said. During the confrontation, the man was shot.
He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair and later died. No officers were injured in the incident.
