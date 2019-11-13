A Lincoln man was arrested for burglary after police said he broke into a church, stole a desk and tried to drag it up the stairs of the State Capitol building.
Lincoln police responded to 14th and K Streets around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
They found a 36-year-old man, seemingly under the influence of alcohol or drugs, pulling the desk.
Police said the man broke into St. Mary's Catholic Church nearby and took the desk. The church was a mess, with broken flower pots and hymnals strewn about, a podium that had been tipped over and an air vent ripped out of the floor.
The man was arrested for burglary.
