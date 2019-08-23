A man was shot in the back near Fontenelle Boulevard and Wirt Street Friday evening, police said. 

The man was transported to Nebraska Medicine at about 10:30 p.m. in reportedly critical condition.

Stay with Omaha.com for more in this developing story. 

