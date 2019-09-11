A man was shot in the leg just after 2 p.m. Wednesday near 50th and Spaulding Streets, officials said. 

The man was being driven to the hospital in a private vehicle until the driver stopped near 52nd Street, which was blocked off, KMTV reported.

Someone in the vehicle flagged down a medic, who then transported the man to the Nebraska Medical Center.

