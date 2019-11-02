A man was pronounced dead by Lincoln Fire and Rescue when officers arrived to the scene of a two-car rollover around 11:40 p.m. Friday . 

The crash occurred near O and 44th Streets.

The now-deceased SUV driver was westbound on O Street when it crossed over the median and collided with an pickup driving east.

Two individuals from the pickup were transported to a local hospital. One sustained critical injuries.

Seat belts were not in use, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Captain B​en Kopsa said in a media release. 

The investigation is still underway.

