A man was pronounced dead by Lincoln Fire and Rescue when officers arrived to the scene of a two-car rollover around 11:40 p.m. Friday .
The crash occurred near O and 44th Streets.
The now-deceased SUV driver was westbound on O Street when it crossed over the median and collided with an pickup driving east.
Two individuals from the pickup were transported to a local hospital. One sustained critical injuries.
Seat belts were not in use, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Captain Ben Kopsa said in a media release.
The investigation is still underway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.