A man checking on other drivers near Wahoo, Nebraska, on Thursday night fell off an overpass and died from his injuries later in a Lincoln hospital.
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said Friday morning the man’s name hasn’t been released because his relatives haven’t been notified.
Stukenholtz said the man either was knocked off the overpass or had no way to avoid the sliding, jackknifing semi-tractor trailer truck and jumped from the overpass. The fall would have been roughly 50 feet or more, Stukenholtz said.
The accident at 6:19 p.m. involved multiple vehicles on a slick Highway 77 overpass west of Wahoo. Stukenholtz described a chaotic scene in which several pickups and vehicles slid into each other. One man involved got out of his vehicle and walked back to check on those in other vehicles when the semi-tractor trailer truck approached and slid out of control.
The injured man was taken to Saunders Medical Center, then to Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. A press release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said there were no other injuries.
