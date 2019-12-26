Jawara enjoyed his Christmas gift, even if it was a day late.
The 11-year-old giraffe munched on fresh branches from a discarded Christmas tree that hung in his enclosure at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
The tree was one of about 100 dropped off by more than a dozen Boy Scouts, along with their parents and troop leaders, on Thursday morning.
The drop-off was part of an annual project, dubbed “Scouting For Trees.” The project, in its 21st year, has scouts doing curbside Christmas tree pick-ups in several Omaha-area neighborhoods.
Six local troops are participating this year. Organizers expect to pick up 7,000 trees.
Trees are then taken to area drop sites where they’ll be ground, chipped or used as fish habitats in local lakes.
This was the second year the project included a tree drop-off at the zoo. Those trees were leftovers from retail locations. That ensured that no hooks, tinsel or other festive decor were left behind.
The scouts enjoy picking up the trees, said Bob Austin, committee chair for Troop 282. Being a scout requires duty to others, duty to God and country, and duty to themselves, Austin said. The service project helps them fulfill those.
“People love to see the scouts doing service for them,” Austin said. “They like talking to the kids.”
People are grateful for the curbside pick-up, said twins Alex and Chris Meza. But the scouts’ favorite part is seeing animals interact with the trees.
Last year they saw gorillas tear treats off the trees and then toss them around.
“We get to see the animals have fun, and we’re giving back to the community,” Alex, 13, said.
On Thursday, scouts unloaded five trailers brimming with leftover trees in a space behind the main part of the zoo. They worked together as they dragged and hoisted trees out of trailers, and cleared the path for more trucks. Stray branches and pine needles littered the ground.
The trees and branches provide enrichment opportunities for zoo animals, said Taylor Daniels, animal behavior and welfare coordinator.
They’ll go to a variety of zoo residents, including bearded dragons, rhinos and giraffes.
Each animal interacts differently with the trees. Rhinos might spar with them, and birds will use them as new perches. Reptiles and snakes like to explore and skitter around the trees.
“It helps make that connection,” Daniels said. “(The Scouts are) doing something good for the community and the animals."
As the scouts saw, giraffes like to eat the branches and scratch their long necks against them. After unloading the trees, the group got face-to-face with Jawara in the giraffe barn.
“It is the biggest service project we do the whole year,” Austin with Troop 282 said. “They just like doing it with the other scouts.”
