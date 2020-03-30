No need to plug the parking meters as you fetch food from local restaurants.

Time expirations on meters in Omaha won’t be enforced, Park Omaha officials announced Monday.

However, workers still will ticket vehicles for safety violations, such as vehicles that are parked in spaces that have time restrictions or in handicapped-accessible parking spots, and if they block streets, sidewalks, alleyways or fire hydrants.

Restaurants can request curbside pickup locations with no fee, officials said.

“A cap of 1-3 spaces will be put in place per block face depending on requests received and number of available spaces,” according to the press release.

Residents who park on the street overnight can continue parking in their normal spaces, officials said.

