A 66-year-old Omaha man died after falling from a ladder while trying to remove a branch from a power line in South Omaha. 

Pat Elliott fell about 11:15 a.m. Monday near Sixth and Dorcas Streets and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition, police said. He later died at the hospital. 

Elliott had gone to a relative's home to help remove the branch, police said. The death has been ruled accidental. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

