A 66-year-old Omaha man died after falling from a ladder while trying to remove a branch from a power line in South Omaha.
Pat Elliott fell about 11:15 a.m. Monday near Sixth and Dorcas Streets and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition, police said. He later died at the hospital.
Elliott had gone to a relative's home to help remove the branch, police said. The death has been ruled accidental.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.