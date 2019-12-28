Johnton Banks, 23, of Omaha is remembered by a longtime friend as a man who “cared about everyone he came into contact with.”
“He had a true nature,” Lora Mckinney said. “(He) was the most loving person I ever met, and helped me take care of my kids for years.”
Officers found the father of three fatally shot about 7:30 p.m. Friday outside Mckinney’s home near 30th Street and Stone Avenue, near the southwest corner of Miller Park.
Mckinney’s 10-year-old son was injured by glass that grazed his leg. Several other occupants in the home during the shooting were uninjured.
“Seeing him lying there. ... We’re just shaken up,” Mckinney said. “He was too young to go.”
Omaha police have not determined if Banks was targeted.
Crime Stoppers is offering an enhanced reward of $25,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call anonymously at 444-STOP (7867) or go to p3tips.com.
