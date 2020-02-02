An 81-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue in North Omaha.
Nicholas Curto Jr., of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress about 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Karen Curto, 79, was also taken to the hospital with a cervical fracture that police said is considered non-life-threatening. The driver of the second vehicle, Hsar Kwe Htoo, 34, of Omaha, was not injured.
Investigators determined that Curto Jr. was northbound on 56th Street in a 2007 Buick Lucerne that failed to fully stop for a stop sign. The Buick proceeded through the intersection, where it was struck by Htoo's 2009 Toyota Highlander, which was traveling east on Hartman Avenue.
