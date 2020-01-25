A 22-year-old man died in his cell Saturday morning at Douglas County Department of Corrections.
Jesus Munoz was found in to be in medical distress in his cell at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for Douglas County. The department of corrections staff performed emergency medical care on Munoz until the Omaha Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene. Omaha Fire personnel declared Munoz deceased shortly before 2 a.m.
Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections, said, "We offer our heartfelt condolences to Jesus' family and loved ones."
Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections will have no further comment at this time pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.
Munoz was extradited on October 10, 2019, from California for violation of probation on a felony gun charge. He was serving 180 days at Douglas County Department of Corrections for the violation.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.