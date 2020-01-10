A 19-year-old woman pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was struck in a downtown Papillion crosswalk last summer.

Masey Lawrence, the driver, faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 3.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop two traffic infractions related to speeding and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Police have said Abby Whitford was struck by a vehicle about 4 p.m. Aug. 20 as she and her 6-year-old brother were crossing Washington Street at Second Street in downtown Papillion. The two were on their way to Sump Memorial Library.

To reach the library, they needed to cross four lanes of traffic on 84th Street, which is Washington Street in Papillion. One car was in the first two lanes, and it stopped. A truck was in the third, inside lane, and it stopped.

With her brother trailing behind, Abby stepped into the fourth, outside lane, and a car coming up on the side of the truck didn’t stop for the flashing crosswalk caution lights and struck the girl.

Michael Mills, a deputy Sarpy County attorney, said in court Friday that an investigation showed Lawrence was traveling 37 mph at the time Abby was struck.

Members of the Whitford family wept Friday as Mills read a narrative of how the crash played out. A member of the family declined to comment.

Abby, a fifth-grader at Trumble Park Elementary School, died two days later from her injuries.

Lawrence remained at the scene, police said. She turned herself in in October after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

After being booked into jail, Lawrence posted 10% of a $10,000 bail, or $1,000, and was released.

Robert Schaefer, Lawrence's attorney, told reporters that Lawrence entered the plea deal to accept responsibility for her actions.

"She wants to take responsibility for what happened," Schaefer said.

After Abby's death, some Papillion residents expressed concerns about the crosswalk, the speed of traffic in the area and the amount of traffic that flows through the area each day.

In December, the City of Papillion installed six neon-yellow crosswalk signs in the intersection where Abby was struck. The city also hired a transportation planning firm to study the area and further possible modifications.

This is a developing news story. Check back later for updates.

