A man died after suffering a stab wound on Friday evening. 

Officers responded to a cutting incident at 2309 Irving Court Apt. D at 10:40 p.m., according to the Omaha Police Department. When the officers arrived at the scene, they located LaZell Hampton, 22, who suffering from a stab wound. Hampton was transported to the Nebraska Medical center and later died from his injury.

Ahmed Ismaeil, 24, was arrested and booked on suspension of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.crimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

