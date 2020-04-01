Omaha's yard waste collection will be limited to four cans or sacks per household until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns, the city announced Wednesday. 

The new limitation allows Waste Management to focus on garbage collection during the pandemic, according to James Kee Jr., Omaha's environmental quality control manager. The city is asking residents to immediately begin abiding by the limits, but enforcement will not begin until Monday. 

As the spread of the novel coronavirus has shut down much of the city, Waste Management has reported a 10% increase in solid waste output in Omaha.

Weekly household waste collection in Omaha currently allows for up to five containers of trash cans or see-through plastic bags of garbage. Trash cans must be 32 gallons or less and must not exceed 45 pounds. Plastic bags are limited to 40 pounds. 

Yard waste trash cans must be marked with a YW, be 32 gallons or less and must not exceed 45 pounds. Paper yard waste sacks are limited to 40 pounds.

Replacement recycling bins are not available at this time because of the shutdown of facilities where they are distributed. Excess recyclables may be placed in paper grocery sacks or cardboard boxes that will be collected when placed out with the green recycling bins.

For more information, go to the city's solid waste website at www.wasteline.org or www.facebook.com/wasteline.

