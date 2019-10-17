The estate of an Omaha man has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against an Omaha roofing company in connection with a roofer's death several years after a 2015 fall in which he plunged several stories.
Representatives of Gerardo Navarro Robles recently filed the lawsuit in Douglas County District Court against H&S Contracting, Inc.
H&S has 30 days to file a response to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit:
The afternoon of Sept. 29, 2015, Robles fell while working at the Richards Apartments, 7402 Blondo St. Initial reports placed the fall at 20 feet. The lawsuit says Robles plunged 40 feet to the ground.
Robles, 55 at the time, suffered injuries to his head, arms, legs, back and neck and "became completely paralyzed below the neck," according to the lawsuit filed by Omaha attorney Sean Conway.
A quadriplegic, Robles had to rely on a ventilator to breathe. He was confined to hospitals and rehabilitation centers until he died on Aug. 8, 2018. He accumulated more than $4.3 million in medical bills.
He was survived by his wife, Veronica Ramirez Rodriguez.
Robles had worked as an independent contractor for H&S Contracting for six years installing roofs and siding, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges H&S failed to ensure Robles' safety.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.