20191002_new_buyouts_cm1

Russell Hathaway walks out of his flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on April 19. Pacific Junction and Mills County have received a combined $5.5 million from a state Flood Recovery Fund to use to buy out flood-prone properties.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Now is the time for homeowners to prepare for spring flooding, according to FEMA.

To help with preparations, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will staff a booth and answer questions at the Omaha Home and Garden Show. The FEMA booth will be open Thursday evening through Sunday at the CHI Health Center.

Kristiana Sanford, spokeswoman for FEMA, said the agency is most concerned about helping people learn about flood insurance, but will answer any questions, including about emergency kits and financial planning.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

1 of 20

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started