Now is the time for homeowners to prepare for spring flooding, according to FEMA.
To help with preparations, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will staff a booth and answer questions at the Omaha Home and Garden Show. The FEMA booth will be open Thursday evening through Sunday at the CHI Health Center.
Kristiana Sanford, spokeswoman for FEMA, said the agency is most concerned about helping people learn about flood insurance, but will answer any questions, including about emergency kits and financial planning.
