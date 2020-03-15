A custom car show ended its three-day event at Omaha's CHI Health Center one day early due to coronavirus concerns.

World of Wheels announced that the show, which opened Friday and was scheduled to run through Sunday night, had ended its run in the exhibition hall. The show, which had been scheduled to open at 10 a.m., featured hot rods, motorcycles and trucks.

The announcement was made on the show's Facebook page and by a spokeswoman for the CHI Health Center.

"Due to mounting concern over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and by order of the governor of Nebraska, the World of Wheels in Omaha will not be open to the public on Sunday, March 15," the statement said. "This decision was made taking the health and safety of all our sponsors, exhibitors and spectators into consideration. We thank you for your understanding."