24th & Glory cover

The cover of “24th & Glory: The Intersection of Civil Rights and Omaha’s Greatest Generation of Athletes.”

 REBEKAH GARTNER

The 11-part newspaper series “24th & Glory,” by World-Herald staff writer Dirk Chatelain, has been nationally recognized as one of the best works of journalism of the past year.

The series, eventually published as a book, was announced Wednesday as among the 86th National Headliner Award winners, honoring the best journalism in the United States in 2019. “24th & Glory” earned second place in the category of “news series in newspapers not in top 20 media market.”

The series tells the history of Omaha’s black community and the nationally known athletes it produced during the civil rights struggles of the 1960s.

The Headliner Awards, founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, is one of the oldest and largest journalism contests in the country.

Chatelain, who has been at The World-Herald for 15 years, writes features and columns as well as the Mad Chatter blog on Omaha.com.

Photos: '24th & Glory' book signing with Marlin Briscoe, Johnny Rodgers and more

The stars from our "24th & Glory" series on North Omaha athletes came out to Central High School for a book signing on Aug. 4 to take pictures and sign autographs.

