...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES, POWER LINES,
AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COLD TEMPERATURES LATER IN THE DAY SUNDAY
INTO SUNDAY NIGHT COULD DAMAGE ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
The cover of “24th & Glory: The Intersection of Civil Rights and Omaha’s Greatest Generation of Athletes.”
The 11-part newspaper series “24th & Glory,” by World-Herald staff writer Dirk Chatelain, has been nationally recognized as one of the best works of journalism of the past year.
The series, eventually published as a book, was announced Wednesday as among the 86th National Headliner Award winners, honoring the best journalism in the United States in 2019. “24th & Glory” earned second place in the category of “news series in newspapers not in top 20 media market.”
The series tells the history of Omaha’s black community and the nationally known athletes it produced during the civil rights struggles of the 1960s.
The Headliner Awards, founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, is one of the oldest and largest journalism contests in the country.
Chatelain, who has been at The World-Herald for 15 years, writes features and columns as well as the Mad Chatter blog on Omaha.com.
1 of 11
Roger Sayers greets visitors during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Marin Briscoe's shirt contained the message "Still Perfect" during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha. Briscoe was a member of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only undefeated team in NFL history.
Photos: '24th & Glory' book signing with Marlin Briscoe, Johnny Rodgers and more
The stars from our "24th & Glory" series on North Omaha athletes came out to Central High School for a book signing on Aug. 4 to take pictures and sign autographs.
1 of 11
Roger Sayers greets visitors during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A super bowl ring graces Marlin Briscoe's hand during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marlin Briscoe greets visitors during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ron Boone greets visitors during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sue McGinn and Dan Graham leave messages on a get well card for Bob Gibson during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marin Briscoe's shirt contained the message "Still Perfect" during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha. Briscoe was a member of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only undefeated team in NFL history.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ron Boone chats with visitors during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers chats with Ron Boone during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A get well message is shown on a large banner for Bob Gibson during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rogers chats with visitors during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
World-Herald author Dirk Chatelain chats with guests during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book on Sunday in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.