The World-Herald on Tuesday announced that it has a new publisher.
Julie Bechtel, formerly executive vice president of BH Media Group, moves into the role, while current Publisher Todd Sears becomes World-Herald general manager. Bechtel’s previous role included oversight of The World-Herald.
Sears, a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, became publisher in October 2018 and led the paper as it transitioned to management by Lee Enterprises, which then bought The World-Herald and other BH Media properties in a sale concluded in March. His role shifts to leadership of The World-Herald’s business operations.
Bechtel, an Iowan who attended the University of Iowa, will be a Lee Enterprises group publisher, overseeing The World-Herald and Lee’s Iowa locations, including the Quad City Times, Sioux City Journal, Waterloo Courier and Mason City Globe Gazette, among others. She was a Lee group publisher before joining BH, having served as president and publisher of The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Illinois, and the Herald & Review in Decatur, Illinois. During her 20 years with Lee Enterprises, she served as publisher in Bismarck, North Dakota; Davenport, Iowa; and Lincoln. Bechtel began her career in 1987 at the Des Moines Register.
“Todd has done a wonderful job reaching out to the community and building the strength of The World-Herald’s leadership team,” Bechtel said. “I’m excited to continue working with him, and I’m excited by the opportunity to build on the tradition of this great Midlands institution.”
Both will be involved in numerous community organizations.
Sears joined The World-Herald after being president and publisher of the State Journal-Register and Lincoln Courier in Illinois. He served as vice president of advertising and revenue development at the Richmond Times-Dispatch from 2014-16. Before that, Sears was director of advertising at the Press of Atlantic City in New Jersey. Like Bechtel, he once worked at the Lincoln Journal-Star, where he had several roles in advertising.
As part of the change, Executive Editor Randy Essex will assume oversight of The World-Herald’s editorial and opinion staff, which previously reported to the publisher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.