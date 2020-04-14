firescene

Fire crews responded Tuesday to a house fire near 44th and Pratt Streets.

 NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD

A woman and teenage boy were taken to a local hospital Tuesday evening following a house fire near 44th and Pratt Streets.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Rob McEvoy said a passerby spotted the fire and reported it.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman sitting on the stoop of the house. Firefighters were first told to look in the basement for a trapped person. Firefighters searched the basement, and after not finding anyone, talked to the woman, who was somewhat dazed, and she said to look upstairs. The boy was found on the second floor and carried outside by firefighters.

McEvoy said the woman and youth were both being treated for smoke inhalation at the Nebraska Medical Center. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition and one was transported in serious condition, though it wasn't immediately known who was in critical condition and who was in serious condition.

The house sustained heavy damage from smoke, fire and water, so the department called the American Red Cross for assistance.

Fire investigators were on scene Tuesday evening trying to determine a cause.

