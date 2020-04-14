firescene

Fire crews responded Tuesday to a house fire near 44th and Pratt Streets.

 NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD

A woman and teenage boy were critically injured in a house fire late Tuesday afternoon near 44th and Pratt Streets.

Both were taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to a report by the Omaha Fire Department.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Rob McEvoy said the woman was dazed and sitting outside the home when firefighters arrived. The youth was inside and had to be rescued, he said.

McEvoy said the department was alerted to the blaze by either a neighbor or someone passing by. The fire was called in about 5 p.m.

Firefighters first searched the basement for the youth, but found him on the home’s second floor. They carried him to safety, McEvoy said.

The house sustained heavy damage from smoke, fire and water, so the department called the American Red Cross for assistance.

Fire investigators were on scene Tuesday evening seeking a cause.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email