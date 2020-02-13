An elderly woman was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Thursday after being rescued from a house fire just south of 41st and Leavenworth Streets.
The woman was found on a bedroom floor, Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Keith Main said. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Firefighters were called to 930 S. 41st St. about 11:20 a.m. They saw smoke coming from the front of the home as they approached. The woman's son, who lives in the basement, smelled smoke and went upstairs to try to rescue his mother, Main said.
"He was overcome by smoke so he couldn't go and search for her, but called 911," Main said. "He met us outside when we arrived and said that she was inside the home to the right."
One dog died in the fire, but another dog was able to escape. OPPD and MUD were called to shut off utilities to the home.
The fire was declared under control about 11:30 a.m.
