 A 26-year-old Omaha woman was critically injured early Sunday and a Bennington man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision on Interstate 680 near West Center Road. 

Shardae S. Ferguson was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with multiple leg fractures and abdominal injuries that were considered to be life-threatening, an Omaha police spokesman said. A hospital spokeswoman said Ferguson remained in critical condition at 8:40 a.m. 

Ferguson was a passenger in a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe that parked on the shoulder of I-680 after overheating. She got out of the Chevrolet and was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck that left the scene, police said. 

Witnesses followed the pickup to 126th and Pacific Streets, where officers stopped it. The driver, David D. Kenney, 32, told police he was aware of hitting something but decided to keep going. 

Kenney submitted to a breath analysis test for drunken driving and tested under the legal limit. He was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury crash resulting in serious injury.

The adult male driver of the Chevrolet and two juvenile passengers were uninjured. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

