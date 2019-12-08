A 44-year-old woman was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Dundee. The vehicle failed to stop.

Mandy Embury of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a head injury that is considered life threatening, according to an Omaha Police Department spokesman. Embury remained in critical condition Sunday morning. 

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. just south of 52nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators determined that a vehicle was northbound on 52nd Street when it struck Embury, who was crossing the street from west to east. 

Police said the vehicle was described a late-model sedan, possibly white or silver in color. Embury was not in a marked crosswalk. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

