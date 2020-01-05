A woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition Sunday after a fire at an apartment building at 4901 Leavenworth Street.
The fire, reported at 2:11 p.m., was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Omaha Fire Department’s investigation.
The woman was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
