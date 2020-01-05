A woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition Sunday after a fire at an apartment building at 4901 Leavenworth Street.

The fire, reported at 2:11 p.m., was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Omaha Fire Department’s investigation.

The woman was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription