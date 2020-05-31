In the foreground are law enforcement officers dressed in riot gear and holding batons. In the background, a protester holds a sign: “Black Lives Matter.”
In the middle stands 22-year-old Kyra Parker, her right hand in a fist and her left hand in a peace sign.
White foggy haze from tear gas thrown by officers surrounds Parker, whose jacket is wrapped around her mouth.
“It’s a powerful photo, this speaks a lot of what the protest was meant to be. It was meant to be a peaceful protest. It was a peaceful protest,” Parker said Saturday. “That’s what I was standing for, to peacefully protest something that’s not going right in our world right now.”
She attended Friday and
Saturday’s protests to be a voice for “all the innocent lives that have been lost in police brutality.”
And she intends to start to create positive change in her new career in the criminal justice system — as a correctional officer at Tecumseh State Prison. Her six-week training begins Monday.
“I’m going into that field because I want to show people that they shouldn’t be treated like dirt no matter what their situation,” she said. “Everybody makes mistakes, but that doesn’t mean you’re a mistake. And you should be treated with love and respect.”
So it was hard for Parker to grapple with the fact that a fellow worker in the criminal justice field — a law enforcement officer — hit her with a baton in the chest at least twice and pushed her down while she was sitting on the sidewalk Friday night. Omaha police commanded the response, with help from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Offices and the La Vista Police Department.
Parker maintains that officers escalated the situation Friday night and increased the tension by using tear gas and pepper balls. She acknowledged that a few people acted out but said the thousands who were there to peacefully protest didn’t instigate or deserve the force returned by police.
“It was peaceful until the police showed up. I can’t stress that enough,” the native Omahan said. “I didn’t want to retaliate in a way that is like theirs. It’s not me. I was raised and I still practice turning the other cheek. Make a positive out of the negative.”
Parker arrived at the protest about 8:30 p.m., when the streets were already blocked off by Omaha police. She was on the sidewalk chanting when others went into the street. Protesters stood in a line in front of police, who then started walking toward them, pushing their batons out.
That’s when she says police escalated the situation by pushing protesters down and hitting them with batons.
“As a whole, we weren’t doing anything to deserve that,” she said.
At some point, Parker said, she was shot in the leg with rubber bullets, but Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Saturday that officers used only pepper balls, which are meant to strike the ground and release mace.
Later, when it was dark, she said, her friends were sitting on the sidewalk near the grassy berm and the Crossroads Mall sign when an officer began hitting them with batons and pushing them up. Parker tried to move quickly and get out of the way, but she wasn’t fast enough and the grass was slick, so she fell. She told the officer that she was trying to comply with his directions to move back.
Parker and her friends left soon after the altercation with the officer.
“I was so emotional, and still am emotional,” she said.
But she returned Saturday, prepared to continue spreading “compassion, empathy, love and understanding.” And with signs:
“Peaceful Protest is our Right” and “Black Lives Matter” — with a drawing of a fist.
Photos: Protest of George Floyd’s killing draws thousands in Omaha
Protest moves downtown
Protests Saturday night moved from 72nd and Dodge Streets to downtown Omaha, near 14th and Harney Streets.
JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers clean graffiti that says "hear our voices" left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some windows are boarded up at the Target located at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday. They were broken the night before during a protest about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers clean graffiti left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some windows are boarded up at the Best Buy located at 115 N. 76th St. on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman hides behind her sign as Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash in Omaha as tear gas is deployed during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in Omaha in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man raises his arms as the police helicopter flies by while standing on his car on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bystanders check on a woman after teargas and pepper balls were deployed during a protest on Dodge Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer holds his gas mask on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash in Omaha during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in Omaha in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police fire tear pepper balls as they approach protesters in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police officers are silhouetted in tear gas as they approach protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police are reflected in the heart-shaped sunglasses of a woman who was arrested after sitting the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer uses his baton to knock down Elizabeth Bowman, with blue hair, after they fired tear gas at protesters sitting in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement clear the street of a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police push a woman out of the street as she was protesting at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Danielle Sweet, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters walk through a barricade to rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flowers are left on the middle of the street as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman sits in the road as she and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hailey Stessman, of Papillion, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People hug after tear gas is fired during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A tear gas container thrown by police rolls towards protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyra Parker flashes the peace sign while walking backwards in a cloud of tear gas during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A stun grenade explodes during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
William Mills, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A police officer walks away after getting tear gassed as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police hold a man on the ground as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carly Bell, of Omaha, protests with thousands of others in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man is checked out after getting hit with rubber bullets as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brittany Pancheco of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parker Borchers, 15, of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police raises his baton as they approach protesters nears 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A protester holds what appears to be a tear gas container fired by Omaha police at protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carly Bell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ray Haley of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terrell McKinney of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Hera Davis, Rachel Senter, Paras Davis and Blake Opperman protest the killing of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elijah Mitchell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman holds a protest sign in the face of an Omaha police officer wearing a gas mask during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man yells at Omaha police during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Milk is left in the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Milk is spilled on the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman picks up trash as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Clouds of tear gas are deployed as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman has water poured over her eyes after being hit with tear gas as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
