A 39-year-old woman was working at a pallet grinder Tuesday morning and got caught and partially pulled into it, authorities said.

The woman was flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to a press release from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to Tradewell Pallet, 22801 Fairview Road in Gretna, shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The woman is an employee.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and will conduct an investigation.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription