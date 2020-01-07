A 39-year-old woman was working at a pallet grinder Tuesday morning and got caught and partially pulled into it, authorities said.
The woman was flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to a press release from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities were called to Tradewell Pallet, 22801 Fairview Road in Gretna, shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The woman is an employee.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and will conduct an investigation.
