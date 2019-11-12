A woman from Valley was critically injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash at Giles Road and Nebraska Highway 50.
The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. Sarpy County sheriff's investigators said a Ford Focus driven by Melinda Armstrong, 55, was northbound on Highway 50 when it collided with a Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry Hoge, 70, of Omaha.
Sheriff's officials said the Focus went through a red light at the intersection and was struck by the Dakota. The Focus then rolled over, struck a traffic signal control box and came to rest at the northeast corner of the intersection.
The collision knocked out traffic signals at the intersection.
Hoge sustained minor injuries, while Armstrong was taken in critical condition to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
