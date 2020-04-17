ebonyking

Ebony King tried to spread joy, said her mother, Poline King. "She always had a smile on her face."

Ebony King loved her family. Her three children “were her favorite blessing of all.”

She also tried to spread joy and was a funny person, said her mother, Poline King. “She always had a smile on her face.”

“Everybody who would meet her loved her,” Poline King said.

The 37-year-old Omaha woman was found dead in a North Omaha home Wednesday night.

The Omaha police homicide unit is investigating her death.

King is remembered by family and friends as caring, “with a heart of gold.”

“She was so sincere with whomever she crossed paths with and was Christ driven,” said Matt Murphy, who for 12 years worked with King at Guckenheimer, a corporate food service company in the Union Pacific building.

Murphy said King was faithful to her community and her family.

“She always did what was right and needed for her kids. They were her favorite blessing of all,” Murphy said.

Murphy started a fundraiser on Facebook for funeral expenses and to provide for King’s three children. As of Friday night, the donations topped $17,000.

Aaron Wiese, another longtime coworker and friend of King’s, recalled the first time he met King eight years ago, when she helped him through his first day in a corporate kitchen.

“As I stood cowering next to the time clock, I met Ebony. She could tell right away that I was feeling completely lost,” Wiese said. “She smiled, asked me my name, pointed me in the right direction to find my station, and told me to ask her if I ever needed anything.

“She was always kind and helpful, she made delicious food, and she elevated the people around her. I’ll miss her more than I can say.”

Omaha police are asking anyone with information on King’s death to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), www.p3tips.com or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org. Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

