A woman died Sunday night at an Omaha hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing West Maple Road near 147th Street.
The woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress just after 10 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators determined that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Daniel Pederson, 62, of Omaha was westbound on West Maple Road at the time of the collision. The woman was crossing south to north just west of 147th Street.
Neither excessive speed nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision, police said. There is no marked crosswalk at that intersection.
So sad that another pedestrian has been killed. There are many crossings in Omaha that do not have crosswalks #visionzero #modeshiftomaha
There are no marked crosswalks anywhere along Maple Road. There is a crosswalk signal. I'm not sure who we have built a city for but it is clearly not people who are not in a vehicle. I'm so sad that this happened but the city made no attempt to prevent this from happening.
