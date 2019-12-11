A 75-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday when her car collided with a semitrailer truck near downtown Ralston.
Ralston Police Deputy Chief Bryan Hanson said the woman was driving eastbound on Main Street near 73rd Street around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday when she collided with a semi that was turning.
Her car slid partially under the truck.
The truck driver was not injured, but the woman was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition. Police have not released the names of either driver.
The accident is still under investigation, Hanson said.
