A 75-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday when her car collided with a semitrailer truck near downtown Ralston.

Ralston Police Deputy Chief Bryan Hanson said the woman was driving eastbound on Main Street near 73rd Street around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday when she collided with a semi that was turning.

Her car slid partially under the truck.

The truck driver was not injured, but the woman was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition. Police have not released the names of either driver.

The accident is still under investigation, Hanson said.

eduffy@owh.com

twitter.com/eduff88

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

