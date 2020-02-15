The woman who was brought Friday to Omaha to be tested for the new coronavirus does not have the virus and has been taken back to the quarantine site at Camp Ashland, officials said Saturday.
The woman was one of 57 Americans being monitored at Camp Ashland after they arrived in Omaha Feb. 7 from the Wuhan area of China, the center of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Thursday night into Friday, officials said, the woman developed some “extremely mild” respiratory symptoms — a mild cough, no fever. Acting out of an abundance of caution, officials with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to bring her to the National Quarantine Unit. The 20-bed unit is in a building separate from those where patients receive care at the Nebraska Medical Center.
The first test on the woman, conducted Friday, came back negative. The test was repeated Saturday, and those results also were negative, officials said.
The woman now is back at the camp, where the travelers on Saturday were in the 10th day of their 14-day quarantine.
If everyone there remains without symptoms, officials said, the group will leave quarantine at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Camp Ashland is about 30 miles southwest of Omaha.
Federal team members took the lead role in monitoring the woman during her time at the quarantine unit in Omaha, and they're also in charge of monitoring at Camp Ashland.
The CDC said the travelers taken to Ashland were on the same airplane as a person under quarantine in San Antonio, Texas, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus disease, now known as COVID-19.
All of the passengers on the flight were wearing masks and keeping their distance from other travelers.
Coronaviruses are respiratory illnesses, which typically are spread by droplets produced when people cough or sneeze. Based on what’s known about the viruses, the CDC has said, the virus can travel only about 6 feet.
The World Health Organization reported Saturday that there have been 50,580 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,524 deaths. Most of the cases are in China.
The quarantine unit at the Nebraska Medical Center is nation’s only federal quarantine center. It's situated in the newly opened Training, Simulation & Quarantine Center on the ground floor of the $119 million Davis Global Center at 42nd and Emile Streets.
