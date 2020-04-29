We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Benson Bounty used to rely on farmers markets for 60% of its business.

Then the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing forced a change in strategy.

Most farmers markets pushed back their starting dates, so instead of waiting, Mark and Michelle Brannen have been bringing their produce straight to the customer.

“We’ve gotten such a tremendous response,” Mark Brannen said.

For them and many other small-scale farmers, social media has been a crucial ingredient in their new game plan.

The Brannens are taking advantage of their central Omaha location and relationships made at past farmers markets to keep their business going.

“Through social media, we reached out, people sent us an email and we have them on the list,” Mark Brannen said. “They pull up and we have the produce in a tote ready for them.”

After restaurants closed to eat-in dining, Logan Barr of Plum Creek Farms cut back on the number of meat chickens he was raising near Burchard, Nebraska.

But sales took off after Facebook groups Omaha Food Lovers, Real Food Omaha and the Omaha Cooking Community asked if he wanted to post something about his business on their pages.

He’s now delivering about 750 chickens a week throughout the Omaha and Lincoln areas and planning to add a pork option as well. Plum Creek also offers ground beef and eggs.

“The response was almost immediate,” Barr said. “It’s been a really big uptick for us.”

For some micro farmers already involved in direct sales through community-supported agriculture, delays in the opening of farmers markets have been a boon. More people are buying shares of their harvest. Many sold out quickly.

“If you are a CSA farmer, this is a really easy transition,” said Cait Caughey of Mullein Hill Farm near Mondamin, Iowa. She recently helped start a chapter of the National Young Farmers Coalition for eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

“You already were boxing up produce and had members. For CSA farmers, they are increasing their sales.”

But despite those successes, sales for some still don’t equal what they’ve done in the past. So people like the Brannens and Barr welcome the news that restaurants will be reopening next week and that farmers markets are gearing up, too.

One of the biggest, the Omaha Farmers Market, will open the first weekend in June, a month later than normal.

The Saturday market in the Old Market will take place in the city lot at 11th and Jackson Streets and will open June 6. The Sunday market will take place in Parking Lot 26 at Baxter Arena, starting June 7.

The Gifford Park Neighborhood Market will start May 29 with 10 booths and limit the crowd to 25 people at a time. The Papillion Farmers Market will open May 20 as a drive-thru event in the Papillion Landing parking lot with customers ordering in advance. Rockbrook will not have a farmers market this year.

Many area farmers markets will offer food and produce only.

“Although our layouts of each market will change to accommodate social distancing and the size of the crowds will decrease due to that, we are still hopeful that the vendors will be profitable,” said Kristen Beck, manager of the Omaha Farmers Market. “We are thrilled that we get to keep the markets open in a safe environment. It would have been even harder on our vendors if we didn’t decide to stay open.”

The Brannens plan to start with the Gifford Farmers Market and then see how things are going with the Omaha Farmers Market later in the summer. They also expect to pick up former customers with restaurants reopening.

Barr, who in the past mainly relied on delivering chicken to local restaurants, isn’t sure if people will dive back in to eating out.

He plans to continue providing chickens for establishments he has worked with for years as well as deliver to new customers.

“I don’t know what to expect,” he said. “It’s kind of uncharted territory. It’s going to be different for a while.”

Matt Wettengel, a market manager for Gifford, said it’s going to be different for organizers of farmers markets, as well, as they figure out the best way to do things to keep sellers and customers comfortable and safe.

So far, as with the Omaha Farmers Market, most of their vendors are returning.

“Everybody is very eager,” he said. “Everybody is kind of in agreement. Local food is more important than ever.”