Ginny DeBates started out with just 19 blankets when she began her role as Omaha Project Linus’ coordinator in 2003.

For a nonprofit dedicated to comforting kids facing trauma and illness, 19 blankets simply wasn’t enough.

Donations from all-star blanket makers like Diane Neff — who often makes a blanket a day — helped, but DeBates didn’t know how to get the word out to others.

So she reached out to The World-Herald, and Rainbow Rowell, at the time a newspaper columnist and now a young-adult author, answered with a feature about Neff’s 900 donated blankets.

“From her article, some lady left us a $100 donation, and then we got a little bit of fabric, and then a bunch of phone calls,” DeBates said. “She really was the springboard for us to get off and running in ’03, and I don't even know if she knows that.”

Fifteen years later, DeBates estimates Omaha Project Linus has donated 75,000 blankets in the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro area.

Saturday morning, the 200 volunteers who gathered at Bryan High School added more than 900 blankets to that total.

Neff, 80, was at the event, still crafting blankets — she guesses she’s donated more than 4,000 by now. She was joined by current and past Bryan National Honor Society students, other older volunteers and young families.

Karyn Struck attended with her four kids. Struck said her daughter, Maddie Struck, needed to fulfill service hours as a member of the American Heritage Girls, a Christian scout group.

“It felt like something they could all do,” Struck said.

The event’s annual location at Bryan High School resulted from Krystal Kolb's search for a community service project that reflected her curriculum as a consumer science teacher.

Kolb also served as a National Honor Society co-sponsor at Bryan. When she found Omaha Project Linus online, the teacher saw the potential for a win-win situation for both groups. 

“Project Linus needed a big free space and kids, and we’ve got big free space,” Kolb said.

The National Honor Society students arrived around 7:30 a.m. to set up, help older volunteers move supplies to the gym and start making blankets, said current NHS co-sponsor and dean of students Melissa Gates.

Omaha Project Linus Oct. 2019 Event 3

Bryan High School juniors Cinthya Romero Guardado, left, and Vilma Aguilar tie Project Linus blankets together for distribution. They were among the National Honor Society members who helped set up for the event on Saturday morning.

DeBates said the Omaha Project Linus is a completely volunteer-run organization. No volunteers are paid, and they take no individual credit for their work.

Volunteer Joyce Paukert said she enjoys making blankets, picking up donations, sewing on labels and preparing the blankets for distribution.

“Every once in a while kids (who received a Project Linus blanket) come to tie quilts on our two Linus days to pay back. And sometimes we'll get little colored pictures that say, ‘Thank you for the blankets you made,’ ” Paukert said. “That’s our paycheck.”

The organization accepts donations of fabric, sewing materials and money. Fully made blankets can be dropped off at various locations throughout the metropolitan area or brought to the next Omaha Project Linus event at Bryan on Feb. 29, 2020. More information is available at omahaprojectlinus.org.

DeBates said that every person’s contribution matters.

“We have kids who have lost people, kids who are in the hospital, kids in the foster care system," she said. "You just have such a wide range of kids you can affect.”

skarst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

Recommended for you

