...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS SHOULD FALL VERY SLOWLY THE NEXT 7 DAYS.
&&
1 of 5
Nathan Struck, 7, cuts a fleece blanket for Omaha Project Linus, while volunteer Darla Majewski helps his sister, 9-year-old Maddie Struck, cut straight. About 200 volunteers came to Bryan High School on Saturday to help make blankets.
Bryan High School juniors Cinthya Romero Guardado, left, and Vilma Aguilar tie Project Linus blankets together for distribution. They were among the National Honor Society members who helped set up for the event on Saturday morning.
Nathan Struck, 7, cuts a fleece blanket for Omaha Project Linus, while volunteer Darla Majewski helps his sister, 9-year-old Maddie Struck, cut straight. About 200 volunteers came to Bryan High School on Saturday to help make blankets.
SIERRA KARST/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ginny DeBates, coordinator of the Omaha Linus Project, stands in front of volunteers in Bryan High School’s gym. DeBates organizes two blanket-making events at the school each year.
SIERRA KARST/THE WORLD-HERALD
Three volunteers organize donated fabric at Saturday’s Omaha Project Linus event. From left to right are Sherry Ringle, Joyce Paukert and Betty Smith.
SIERRA KARST/THE WORLD-HERALD
Diane Neff, 80, holds a bundle of blankets she made for Saturday’s Omaha Project Linus event. Neff estimates she’s donated more than 4,000 blankets over the past 15 years.
“From her article, some lady left us a $100 donation, and then we got a little bit of fabric, and then a bunch of phone calls,” DeBates said. “She really was the springboard for us to get off and running in ’03, and I don't even know if she knows that.”
Fifteen years later, DeBates estimates Omaha Project Linus has donated 75,000 blankets in the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro area.
Saturday morning, the 200 volunteers who gathered at Bryan High School added more than 900 blankets to that total.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Neff, 80, was at the event, still crafting blankets — she guesses she’s donated more than 4,000 by now. She was joined by current and past Bryan National Honor Society students, other older volunteers and young families.
Karyn Struck attended with her four kids. Struck said her daughter, Maddie Struck, needed to fulfill service hours as a member of the American Heritage Girls, a Christian scout group.
“It felt like something they could all do,” Struck said.
The event’s annual location at Bryan High School resulted from Krystal Kolb's search for a community service project that reflected her curriculum as a consumer science teacher.
Kolb also served as a National Honor Society co-sponsor at Bryan. When she found Omaha Project Linus online, the teacher saw the potential for a win-win situation for both groups.
“Project Linus needed a big free space and kids, and we’ve got big free space,” Kolb said.
The National Honor Society students arrived around 7:30 a.m. to set up, help older volunteers move supplies to the gym and start making blankets, said current NHS co-sponsor and dean of students Melissa Gates.
DeBates said the Omaha Project Linus is a completely volunteer-run organization. No volunteers are paid, and they take no individual credit for their work.
Volunteer Joyce Paukert said she enjoys making blankets, picking up donations, sewing on labels and preparing the blankets for distribution.
“Every once in a while kids (who received a Project Linus blanket) come to tie quilts on our two Linus days to pay back. And sometimes we'll get little colored pictures that say, ‘Thank you for the blankets you made,’ ” Paukert said. “That’s our paycheck.”
The organization accepts donations of fabric, sewing materials and money. Fully made blankets can be dropped off at various locations throughout the metropolitan area or brought to the next Omaha Project Linus event at Bryan on Feb. 29, 2020. More information is available at omahaprojectlinus.org.
DeBates said that every person’s contribution matters.
“We have kids who have lost people, kids who are in the hospital, kids in the foster care system," she said. "You just have such a wide range of kids you can affect.”
1 of 25
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Come to Westwood Plaza Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. to trick-or-treat for free. The first 1,500 children will receive a trick-or-treat bag and a foam glow stick. There will also be special appearances by superheroes and princesses. Westwood Plaza is located on 120th Street and West Center Road. More.
Hummel Harvest Nights will take place at Hummel Nature Center Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will include hiking, campfires, s’mores, crafts, games and other family-friendly activities. Guests are encouraged to RSVP online. Hummel Nature Center is located at 3033 Hummel Park Road. More.
Come to RECtoberfest Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. for carnival games and field activities, including a rock climbing wall, an inflatable obstacle course, mini golf, football drills, competitive games, prize drawings and more. Admission to the event, presented by the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department, is free. Participants will receive 10 free tickets upon entrance. Each activity requires on ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased for $1. RECtoberfest will be held at Valley View Park, 1598 Franklin Ave. in Council Bluffs. More.
Come to Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs Friday for a free movie starting at 7:30 p.m. This Friday’s movie is “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Bring chairs and blankets. More.
Come to Fontenelle Lake, 4407 Fontenelle Boulevard, Saturday for the free Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzy event from 10 a.m. to noon. This is the perfect opportunity for people of all ages who have never been fishing or haven’t fished in years. All participants who are 16 and older need a fishing license. More.
Scout Day will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Omaha Public Safety Training Center, 11616 Rainwood Road. During the event, learn how to fingerprint with the Omaha Police Department, get fire safety tips from the Omaha Fire Department and get an exclusive look at the vehicles and other equipment. The event is free and open to the public. More.
Fat Brain Toys is celebrating its 17th birthday Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The free birthday party will feature Donna Trout the clown, a magic show, balloon animal sculpting and free cookies. Fat Brains Toys is located at 16909 Burke St. More.
Come to the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium this weekend for Ghouls & Glow, a fun and not-so-frightening illuminated spectacle for all ages. About 400 lanterns, custom made for the zoo, will illuminate the Bay Family’s Children’s Adventure Trails. Visitors will encounter dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards and spider web arches. Outside of the main lantern display, hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins will glisten along the zoo’s pathways, as well as a pumpkin tree, which stands more than 14 feet high. Member tickets start at $8. Non-member tickets start at $10. More.
Come to the Bellevue Berry Farm Saturday for Camp Scare from noon to 2 p.m. Kids ages 5 to 10 can explore their own inner monster and learn scare tactics from Berry Farm actors, dress up to be their own monster and get their face painted. There will also be pumpkin carving and trick-or-treat safety lessons. Cost is $15.50 per camper and includes daytime admission to the farm. More.
The Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs Public Libraries are currently offering free day passes to Fontenelle Forest. Each pass admits two adults and children from their household. More information can be found at each library.
Several area organizations host craft time for children every weekend. Kids can create a free craft Saturday at Lakeshore Learning Store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Finally, kids 3 and older can make paper flowers for mom Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with the Michaels Kids Club. Sign up online or drop in. The cost ranges from $2 to $5 per project, supplies included.
The Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena inside Hitchcock Park near 45th and Q Streets offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m.
Come to Westwood Plaza Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. to trick-or-treat for free. The first 1,500 children will receive a trick-or-treat bag and a foam glow stick. There will also be special appearances by superheroes and princesses. Westwood Plaza is located on 120th Street and West Center Road. More.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hummel Harvest Nights will take place at Hummel Nature Center Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will include hiking, campfires, s’mores, crafts, games and other family-friendly activities. Guests are encouraged to RSVP online. Hummel Nature Center is located at 3033 Hummel Park Road. More.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Come to RECtoberfest Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. for carnival games and field activities, including a rock climbing wall, an inflatable obstacle course, mini golf, football drills, competitive games, prize drawings and more. Admission to the event, presented by the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department, is free. Participants will receive 10 free tickets upon entrance. Each activity requires on ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased for $1. RECtoberfest will be held at Valley View Park, 1598 Franklin Ave. in Council Bluffs. More.
BUENA VISTA PICTURES
Come to Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs Friday for a free movie starting at 7:30 p.m. This Friday’s movie is “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Bring chairs and blankets. More.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Come to Fontenelle Lake, 4407 Fontenelle Boulevard, Saturday for the free Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzy event from 10 a.m. to noon. This is the perfect opportunity for people of all ages who have never been fishing or haven’t fished in years. All participants who are 16 and older need a fishing license. More.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scout Day will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Omaha Public Safety Training Center, 11616 Rainwood Road. During the event, learn how to fingerprint with the Omaha Police Department, get fire safety tips from the Omaha Fire Department and get an exclusive look at the vehicles and other equipment. The event is free and open to the public. More.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fat Brain Toys is celebrating its 17th birthday Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The free birthday party will feature Donna Trout the clown, a magic show, balloon animal sculpting and free cookies. Fat Brains Toys is located at 16909 Burke St. More.
UNIVERSAL PICTURES
Come to the Council Bluffs Library, 400 Willow Ave., Saturday to enjoy a free showing of the family movie, “A Dog’s Journey” from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be free popcorn. More.
Come to the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium this weekend for Ghouls & Glow, a fun and not-so-frightening illuminated spectacle for all ages. About 400 lanterns, custom made for the zoo, will illuminate the Bay Family’s Children’s Adventure Trails. Visitors will encounter dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards and spider web arches. Outside of the main lantern display, hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins will glisten along the zoo’s pathways, as well as a pumpkin tree, which stands more than 14 feet high. Member tickets start at $8. Non-member tickets start at $10. More.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Come to the Bellevue Berry Farm Saturday for Camp Scare from noon to 2 p.m. Kids ages 5 to 10 can explore their own inner monster and learn scare tactics from Berry Farm actors, dress up to be their own monster and get their face painted. There will also be pumpkin carving and trick-or-treat safety lessons. Cost is $15.50 per camper and includes daytime admission to the farm. More.
Take an afternoon to go roller skating with your kids. You can laugh at each other while you fall down again and again. Check out Skate City, 1220 S. Fort Crook Road in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Do Space, Omaha's community tech space, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plus it's free. Check out five things to do at Do Space here.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Are your kids animal lovers? If so, there are several ways they can help the animals at the Nebraska Humane Society, including reading to them during adoption hours. Check out more fun ways here.
CARRIE KREISLER
The Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs Public Libraries are currently offering free day passes to Fontenelle Forest. Each pass admits two adults and children from their household. More information can be found at each library.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Community centers offer something for every member of your family — from infants to senior citizens. For a full list of community centers, click here.
PEXELS.COM
Several area organizations host craft time for children every weekend. Kids can create a free craft Saturday at Lakeshore Learning Store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Finally, kids 3 and older can make paper flowers for mom Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with the Michaels Kids Club. Sign up online or drop in. The cost ranges from $2 to $5 per project, supplies included.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena inside Hitchcock Park near 45th and Q Streets offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.