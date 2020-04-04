We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Omaha Police Officers John Martinez and Michael Bratcher should be at their assigned post — each at a Millard high school — interacting with students and staff members.

But because schools have closed for the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the officers are back on patrol — walking the streets to check that businesses are complying with the public health directives.

“The foundation of police work is service and patrol. So it takes us back to our roots,” said Martinez, who has spent 29 years with the Police Department. “It’d be nice to be in the schools, but we are still law enforcement officers, and we’re being utilized where we’re needed right now.

“We help people. That’s what we want to do.”

The officers are two of the department’s 17 school resource officers who normally would work at schools across the metro area but have been reassigned to the uniform patrol bureau in all five precincts. The department has 16 part-time school resource officers who are not working at this time, said Lt. Sherie Thomas, a department spokeswoman.

The reassigned school resource officers answer radio calls and complete other assignments given to them by their precinct captains, just as any other patrol officer would.

Martinez and Bratcher work together in one cruiser or on foot patrol in the southeast precinct.

In the past couple of weeks, for a few hours each shift, they have walked 24th Street from Vinton to Q Streets and on Vinton Street from 24th to 13th Streets — about 2½ miles total — checking stores and talking to residents about staying safe and compliant during the pandemic.

They have found total compliance — some businesses have closed while restaurants are offering takeout and other essential stores have markings on the floor for people to stand 6 feet apart, they said.

So far, only two business in the city of Omaha have been ticketed over not complying with the directed health measure. Officers ticketed bartender Christal Swenson at E’Z Place Bar and Grill in west Omaha when they found four customers sharing a pitcher of beer Thursday. Bars are supposed to be shut down, Gov. Pete Ricketts has said, except for offering to-go services.

On Friday, officers cited the owner of Club Omaha, a strip club where officers said dancers and customers were not far enough apart.

Some businesses in South Omaha are restricting the maximum number of people inside to seven — lower than the recommendation of 10, Bratcher said.

The officers aren’t wearing masks or gloves, but have such gear available if needed. They’re also using lots of hand sanitizer.

“I just think it would make people feel uncomfortable if we walked in with that stuff on,” said Bratcher, who has been with the department for 14 years. “We keep our distance. People understand that.”

From what the officers have seen, people are following the rules to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus. Both officers are outgoing guys who like talking to people, a helpful skill for police officers.

“We’ve come upon people who are also walking, being friendly and talking to us,” Martinez said. “They’re telling us they are also practicing those safety measures. Collectively, I think everyone’s on the same page, and that’s important.”

But they still miss their students. Martinez has worked at Millard North High School for 14 years. Bratcher has been at Millard West for two years.

Bratcher was supposed to answer questions about law enforcement from students in a law studies class. That still will happen — but now virtually, over a Zoom video conference.

“I do miss my kids and staff members,” Bratcher said. “There’s a bond there, especially with the kids.”