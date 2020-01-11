A group of Kroc Center staff performs Christian songs for visitors during the third annual Winterfest event Saturday afternoon. From left are Mitch McCartney, Glenda Wood, Kevin Boesiger, Jen Hill, Lazaro Contreras and Jose Gil.
Health and fitness instructor Tawaina Hunter shows Kyilee Hall how to score a goal.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Christine Lowery helps 5-year-old John Adkins and his 6-year-old sister, Emily Adkins, make cardboard and tissue paper Olympic torches to fit the Kroc Center’s Olympic 2020 Winterfest theme.
SIERRA KARST/THE WORLD-HERALD
People create torches to commemorate the 2020 Kroc Olympics.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Saturday wasn't a great day for quiet exercise at the Kroc Center.
The South Omaha community center rang in its 10th anniversary with the free Winterfest event Saturday afternoon. Visiting families, live musical performances, character meet-and-greets and free crafts for kids meant an afternoon of excitement away from the winter weather outside.
The Kroc Center, run by the Salvation Army, welcomed more than 2,000 visitors, who explored the 144,000-square-foot building and tried activities including art and swimming. It was essentially a day for people to kick the Kroc Center’s metaphorical tires and see what it’s all about, said executive director and pastor John Ganter.
One mother of two boys, Karissa Wright, said she visited the center before and was looking into the scholarship program for her family. Her verdict on the festivities?
“I love it! I think they are definitely trying to entertain,” Wright said.
Erin Fichter, a mother of two, was impressed by her visit. For her, the large indoor space meantviable winter entertainment for her 3- and 4-year-olds.
The Kroc Center, which opened in January 2010, aims to help people grow through fitness, education and Christian ministry, Ganter said.
Recently, the center began offering more youth classes focused on fine arts, music and STEM, Gantner said. The new programming is intended to expose kids to topics and careers they may not learn in school or at home.
“You never know when that’s going to spark something and a kid is going to go, ‘You know what, I want to be an engineer,’ ” Ganter said, adding that several girls expressed interest in engineering careers already.
For 16-year-old volunteer Margarita Romero the Kroc Center’s newevents, including fun activities such as Winterfest, has made it into a more engaging place for kids. When she visited years ago, Romero said there were no similar large events.
“It’s interesting to see how the newer generation is becoming more engaged with the new building," Romero said.
The Kroc Center offers art classes, church services, movie nights and concerts. It has a two-story play area, a computer lab and an outdoor amphitheater with a fire pit. An expansion in 2017 added new fitness equipment and an additional 18,000 square feet that included a fitness studio, said director of operations Jonathan Kuebler.
The center also offerscommunity building programs such as elderly-focused arts and crafts and free admission days for families affected by the 2019 flooding.
The center has evolved, but its goals remain the same, Ganter said.
“We feel that people when they come here should find a purpose,” Ganter said. “Either for themselves, for their families or giving back.”
The next big event will be Summerfest in July, Ganter said. They plan to have helicopter rides from the Omaha Police Department.
After 10 years of community service, the Kroc Center still has many to go, according to Ganter.
“I think we're really in our infancy,” Ganter said. “The Kroc Center is going to be a game changer in this community.”
