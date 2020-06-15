Visitors to the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland now will have more areas to explore.

Starting Monday, guests could leave their vehicles to explore trails, overlooks and other spaces at the park. 

The park has been open to drive-thru visitors only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Park features that are now open include walking trails, the Bison Overlook, the Pelican Wetlands Overlook, the Eagle Aviary, the Prairie Dog viewing, Pawnee Creek Food Trailer and the base deck of the Crane Meadows Viewing Tower. 

The park's visitor center is open for concessions and retail with a limit of 25 guests inside at a time. Camping programs and classes for family groups will start with some health and safety restrictions. 

Officials added pawprints in high-traffic areas to remind guests of social distancing directives. Directional signage and barriers also have been installed. Guests are encouraged to wear face masks while at the park.

Restrooms are open for one family at a time, and additional hand sanitizer stations are available. Drinking fountains and water bottle refill stations remain closed. 

Admission prices have returned to normal, with $8 for adults, $6 for children and $7 for seniors. Memberships also are available.

Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

1 of 15

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email