Visitors to the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland now will have more areas to explore.
Starting Monday, guests could leave their vehicles to explore trails, overlooks and other spaces at the park.
The park has been open to drive-thru visitors only because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Park features that are now open include walking trails, the Bison Overlook, the Pelican Wetlands Overlook, the Eagle Aviary, the Prairie Dog viewing, Pawnee Creek Food Trailer and the base deck of the Crane Meadows Viewing Tower.
The park's visitor center is open for concessions and retail with a limit of 25 guests inside at a time. Camping programs and classes for family groups will start with some health and safety restrictions.
Officials added pawprints in high-traffic areas to remind guests of social distancing directives. Directional signage and barriers also have been installed. Guests are encouraged to wear face masks while at the park.
Restrooms are open for one family at a time, and additional hand sanitizer stations are available. Drinking fountains and water bottle refill stations remain closed.
Admission prices have returned to normal, with $8 for adults, $6 for children and $7 for seniors. Memberships also are available.
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Joe Richmond, Louis Richmond, 3, and Tanner Zimmerman, 3, all of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Sea lions at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020. This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
People watch the sea lions at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
Giraffes at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Monkeys at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Visitors at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday, the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Paw prints painted on the sidewalk help visualize social-distancing recommendations at animal viewing areas at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.
Misters spray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Barricades keep people walking on one-way paths at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors check out the outdoor exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Rhinos at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
Ostriches at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
