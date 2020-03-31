The grade schooler has an early morning video session with her class on Zoom.

The high school sophomore has a Zoom meeting, too.

And the high school senior, also on Zoom.

Dad and Mom are working from home on their laptops.

Disney Plus was streaming in the background earlier.

Welcome to the new morning routine, brought to you by the Internet.

As work scatters remotely and schools switch to e-learning, Internet use around the country has swiftly shifted to a heavy daytime reliance on home networks. Suddenly, we’re calling on our Wi-Fi like never before.

If you’re seeing a slowdown, don’t be surprised — work laptops, school devices, cellphones with Wi-Fi, TVs with streaming video, even smart home devices and video doorbells are all tapping into modem capacity.

Ookla, a national company that measures Internet speeds, estimates that Douglas County’s average download speeds are down 10% from earlier this month.

But Cox Communications says its network is well within capacity even as Internet traffic increases.

Calli Hite, senior manager for public affairs with Cox, said typical Internet traffic has shifted from businesses to a broader part of the Omaha area.

“We’re experiencing higher levels,” Hite said. “But things are working smoothly from a Cox perspective.”

CenturyLink says its system is operating normally, too. The company said home Wi-Fi and broadband networks are experiencing tremendous pressure as families simultaneously connect, with its Internet traffic globally up 35%.

Both providers also have implemented changes to help customers.

They have signed on to the Federal Communication Commission’s Keep America Connected effort — agreeing not to terminate service for the time being for customers affected by the pandemic, waiving late fees and suspending data limits.

Cox has increased speeds on several home Internet packages through May 15 and is offering 60 days of Internet free to low-income families.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission also is responding.

The agency has set aside $1 million to reimburse Internet carriers for providing broadband service so students in low-income families can access online classes.

The grants will apply to new lines of service for low-income families added after March 15 and continuing through the end of May.

Crystal Rhoades, a commission member from Omaha, said the commission wants to do everything it can to protect people’s Internet service and increase availability for those who couldn’t afford it, especially as schools and unemployment claims go online.

“We’re trying to help,” she said.

If you’re having problems with Internet speed, you can perform some basic Wi-Fi housekeeping to try to improve it, said Adriane Blum, head of communications for Ookla.

First, make sure your Wi-Fi router is up to date, which might mean getting a new one, Blum said.

Otherwise, make sure you ‘re working near your Wi-Fi router, she said. If your router is in the basement and you’re trying to work upstairs, move it to the floor with the most activity.

Blum also suggested some bargaining among family members to regulate Internet access, particularly if someone has an important online meeting. Don’t assume you can access everything you want without any effect on your speeds, she said.

Other suggestions from Cox: