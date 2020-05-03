We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Ready or not, Nebraska will take its first steps to reopen Monday as Omaha restaurants, salons and dentists move to the forefront.

Even as cases of the novel coronavirus rise in Omaha and a new testing regimen just gets under way, Gov. Pete Ricketts says it’s time to begin loosening restrictions through the pandemic. He talks of finding a new speed to the economy while managing demands on the health care system.

While some people are eager to put people back to work and serve customers again, others are anxious that Nebraska is taking a dangerous step before beating down the coronavirus outbreak.

In this first step, restaurants can resume limited dine-in service in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties, and 56 other counties around Nebraska.

In those same counties, nail salons, beauty salons, barbershops, massage therapists and tattoo parlors can reopen with restrictions, and day cares can expand to 15 kids per room, up from 10.

You’ll have new sets of rules to follow — no mask, no service at salons.

Statewide, churches can reopen services to their congregants as of Monday, setting up the possibility of services on Mother’s Day weekend. Elective medical procedures are allowed again statewide, which gives dentists the option to open their offices to regular dental care.

How the next steps will go is a major question. Even Douglas County’s health director warns people to be careful in the next two weeks, or to stay home if you have any kind of health risk.

Starting Monday, the five restaurants in Omaha’s Restaurant Inc. group — including Stokes and Twisted Fork — will offer dine-in service.

John Wade, director of operations for the group and president of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said he’s excited to open the restaurants even to limited capacity. But he said every restaurant owner must make a personal decision whether the time is right to reopen.

“As far as what comes this next week, I think it’s a really big question mark for everybody,” Wade said.

The Garden Cafe in Rockbrook is another restaurant that will open on Monday to diners.

Owner Freddy Hensley said he’s comfortable with the situation and wants to be loyal to the restaurant’s customers.

But Hensley said he wants customers to come back as they feel comfortable. He said he realizes that won’t be everyone right away, and if someone’s health is normally at risk, he encouraged them to stay home.

Hensley said he expects the reopening to go well.

“I think we all have to get back to normal life when we can,” he said.

The restaurant will look different. Some tables have been removed so they’re spaced 8 to 10 feet apart. Instead of sitting in the waiting area if there’s a line, customers will give their cell numbers so staff can contact them when a table is ready.

Even as some restaurants adjust for dine-in service, others will stay closed or stick with carryout business.

With the required physical distancing of tables, Dave Utterback, owner of Yoshitomo in Benson, said it would be tough to make the seating and staffing work at his restaurant.

Utterback also said he’s simply not trained to make health decisions for people. “I’m a chef,” he said.

Utterback said he can keep offering takeout service, which his customers continue to support. But he acknowledged his situation could change if people stop eating takeout as much or more restaurants open.

“It’s really tough,” Utterback said. “We want to open.”

Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said the feelings among the association’s members are “very mixed.”

How many restaurants will open Monday?

Even Olson wasn’t sure.

“We don’t know what this is going to look like,” she said. “We just have no idea.”

Here's a run-down of the rules:

Restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs and dine-in establishments: Limited to 50% of the rated occupancy maximum. Seating must be at an individual table — no counter or bar seating. Dining parties must be a minimum of 6 feet apart, and each group can have no more than six people. All self-serve buffets and food bars are prohibited. No sharing any items between different dining parties or tables. Carryout, drive-through and delivery are allowed. Alcohol is permitted, but only when it's sold and consumed with a meal.

The Nebraska Restaurant Association is promoting what it calls the “Nebraska Restaurant Promise.” That promise includes: All staff will pass a health check and survey before each shift, and potential customers will not come into a restaurant if they were exposed to COVID-19 recently or have COVID symptoms.

Guidelines from the State of Nebraska also call for restaurants to disinfect tables and chairs after every use, have every worker wear a mask and implement touchless payments if possible.

Nail salons, barbershops, beauty salons, massage therapy services, tattoo parlors: Masks covering the mouth and nose required for all staff, practitioners and customers. Those establishments cannot have more than 10 customers at one time.

Churches: Group religious services, wedding and funerals allowed statewide, but limited specifically to the ceremony or service itself. Each family or individual party in attendance must stay 6 feet away from the next party. No sharing of items between different parties, so no Bibles, hymnals or missals in the pews and no passing of the collection plate.

The Rev. Christopher Kubat, pastor at Hastings’ St. Cecilia Catholic Church, said every other pew might be taped off to help keep people 6 feet apart, and there will be no hand holding or sign of peace. Holy water fonts will be dry, and ushers can dismiss people pew by pew to avoid a collection of people leaving.

Dental offices: Expect a “different world” for how visits are handled, said Ken Tusha, a Knox County dentist and past president of the Nebraska Dental Association.

Employees will be screened daily, and patients will be screened, too, Tusha said. Guidelines from the Nebraska Dental Association suggests patients call in from the parking lot, get screened and have their temperature taken as they enter the office.

Offices will eliminate contact between patients in waiting rooms, Tusha said. The guidelines even call for removing magazines.

Dentists and assistants should wear a surgical mask and face shield during procedures.