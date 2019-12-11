This probably is the best scoop you'll get all week.

All day Thursday, you can help The World-Herald's Goodfellows charity merely by purchasing ice cream.

It's not just any ice cream, but a confection called Good Tidings, made especially in honor of the fund, which offers aid to area residents in crisis. 

A nationally known Omaha shop, eCreamery, is partnering with Goodfellows throughout December and created the vanilla bean ice cream expressly for their collaboration. It has peppermint stick pieces, brownie bites and fudge swirl.

The Dundee specialty ice cream store will donate 10% of Thursday's total sales to Goodfellows. The World-Herald pays all administrative costs, so every dollar donated goes directly to those in need.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

"This is the second time we've partnered with eCreamery on a special ice cream flavor," said Sue Violi, executive director of Goodfellows. "They're a good partner with Goodfellows and other charities in the Omaha area."

Goodfellows pays rent, utility bills or other unexpected expenses and provides back-to-school clothes and holiday food vouchers. The charity connects with struggling Omahans through six Omaha agencies: United Way of the Midlands, Heartland Family Service, Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Together Omaha, Family Housing Advisory Services and Heart Ministry Center.

You also can buy pints of Good Tidings, $6.99 each, all month at eCreamery.

"It's really good ice cream," Violi said.

Photos: The World-Herald's Goodfellows fund through the years

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription