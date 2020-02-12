ORBT_sign

ORBT will be a new system called bus rapid transit, operating between downtown Omaha and Westroads Mall.

Omaha's new ORBT rapid transit buses are starting to show up around the city.

Their bright orange color definitely makes the buses noticeable. If you see one, you shouldn't miss it.

Wednesday, Metro transit brought out two of the 10 Omaha Rapid Bus Transit buses for a community introduction to the news media and local transit advocates.

What's an ORBT? Here's a look:

ORBT_bus

ORBT buses are designed to make a statement that they are new and different. Hence the orange and gray design, not Metro transit's standard blue and white.

Color

Metro went away from its standard blue and white to orange and gray. The point is to show that the rapid transit system running between downtown Omaha and Westroads Mall is new and different.

"It's entirely different," Metro Executive Director Curt Simon said. "It's like a train on wheels."

ORBT_hinge

ORBT buses are 60 feet long — long enough that they have an accordion hinge in the middle.

Length

ORBT buses are 60 feet long, which is 50% longer than Metro's longest bus currently running routes. They're so long the bus has an accordion hinge in the middle that flexes as the bus turns corners.

Boarding

When the whole system is operational, buses will load like a train at a station. The ORBT stations being built along Dodge and Douglas Streets will provide raised platform loading so people can walk straight onto the bus without stepping up (or without stepping down as they get off). The buses have three doors, and riders will be able to enter and exit on either one.

ORBT_bike

Evan Schweitz, transit planner for Metro, loads a bike onto an ORBT bus. The bike rack on ORBT buses, with room for five bikes, is located inside the bus, not outside on the front of the bus.

Bike rack

The bike rack is located on board, with space for five bikes. On Metro's other buses, any bike racks are located on the front of the bus, outside, with room for just two bikes.

Capacity

The ORBT buses are laid out a lot like any other bus, with seating capacity for 46 people and standing room for 64.

New car smell

Yes, there's a new car (new bus?) smell.

Metro is aiming to start the new service in mid-September.

Tina Spencer, who works with the University of Nebraska Medical Center's TravelSmart program, took a ride on an ORBT bus and came away impressed.

"I'm amazed. I'm excited," she said. "This will be so helpful for Omaha."

