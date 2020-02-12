Omaha's new ORBT rapid transit buses are starting to show up around the city.
Their bright orange color definitely makes the buses noticeable. If you see one, you shouldn't miss it.
Wednesday, Metro transit brought out two of the 10 Omaha Rapid Bus Transit buses for a community introduction to the news media and local transit advocates.
What's an ORBT? Here's a look:
Color
Metro went away from its standard blue and white to orange and gray. The point is to show that the rapid transit system running between downtown Omaha and Westroads Mall is new and different.
"It's entirely different," Metro Executive Director Curt Simon said. "It's like a train on wheels."
Length
ORBT buses are 60 feet long, which is 50% longer than Metro's longest bus currently running routes. They're so long the bus has an accordion hinge in the middle that flexes as the bus turns corners.
Boarding
When the whole system is operational, buses will load like a train at a station. The ORBT stations being built along Dodge and Douglas Streets will provide raised platform loading so people can walk straight onto the bus without stepping up (or without stepping down as they get off). The buses have three doors, and riders will be able to enter and exit on either one.
Bike rack
The bike rack is located on board, with space for five bikes. On Metro's other buses, any bike racks are located on the front of the bus, outside, with room for just two bikes.
Capacity
The ORBT buses are laid out a lot like any other bus, with seating capacity for 46 people and standing room for 64.
New car smell
Yes, there's a new car (new bus?) smell.
Metro is aiming to start the new service in mid-September.
Tina Spencer, who works with the University of Nebraska Medical Center's TravelSmart program, took a ride on an ORBT bus and came away impressed.
"I'm amazed. I'm excited," she said. "This will be so helpful for Omaha."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.