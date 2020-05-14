Kara Eastman and Nebraska Democrats stumbled a bit out of the blocks on day one of their general election campaign against Rep. Don Bacon, with one of Eastman’s primary rivals declining to endorse her.
But Democrats argued that Ann Ashford’s snub — which was based both on policy and personal differences with Eastman — was not a sign of a wider rift within the party’s ranks.
To the contrary, they say, the party and its apparatus are far more in sync with Eastman than two years ago, when differences among Eastman, state party leaders and the fundraising arm of House Democrats in Washington contributed to Eastman’s narrow loss to Bacon.
“I can say for certain that Ann’s decision not to endorse Kara yet — and I use the word yet, because I’m confident it will come — is not a sign of any rift in the party,” said Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democrats. “We are moving together as a team, leaving anything that happened in 2018 behind us.”
Bacon, the Republican seeking a third term for the Omaha-area House seat, said Ashford’s non-endorsement was another indicator that Eastman’s positions on the issues are too extreme.
“Kara Eastman is so extreme that even moderate Democrats are struggling with her policy positions,” Bacon said, inviting Ashford’s supporters to join his campaign. “Most Nebraskans do not support socialism or massive government takeovers, regardless of their party affiliation.”
If the first day of the race to Nov. 3 is any indication, the Bacon-Eastman battle will be lively.
Wednesday started with the Ashford campaign’s call with reporters in which the Omaha attorney said she would not be endorsing Eastman.
She cited differences over policy, including Eastman’s support for the “Medicare for All” single-payer health care plan.
But she also cited a personal reason: a statement by Eastman in which she characterized Ashford’s motives for running as bad blood after her husband’s loss to Eastman in the 2018 Democratic primary.
“That kind of rhetoric and behavior … sets women back 50 years to a time when it was normal to characterize women as mere extensions of their husbands,” she said. “That’s actually deeply offensive.”
Eastman released a statement that downplayed her differences with Ashford.
“We may have policy differences, but these differences are minuscule compared to the differences we have with Don Bacon and Donald Trump!” Eastman said.
Eastman said she’s excited to come together with both Ashford and Gladys Harrison, the third candidate in Tuesday’s Democratic field, to wrest the district from Republicans.
For her own part, Harrison, owner of Big Mama’s Kitchen restaurant in North Omaha, voiced her support for Eastman on Wednesday. She said any differences among the three candidates are “selfish and petty” compared to the serious issues facing the nation and district.
Several Democrats downplayed the significance of Ashford’s words.
“I think it’s unfortunate and disappointing that Ann doesn’t want to support Kara,” said Crystal Rhoades, the chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party. “But I don’t think that means those who voted for Ann won’t be open to voting for Kara.”
Paul Landow, a University of Nebraska at Omaha political science professor long active in Democratic politics in Omaha, noted that Ashford was a lifelong Republican before changing parties in recent years.
“A lot of people weren’t supporting Ashford because they didn’t feel she was a Democrat in the first place,” he said.
Two years ago, in Eastman’s first run, Democrats didn’t fully come together. Eastman supporters said the problems were rooted in the fact that party leaders had actively supported Brad Ashford in the primary. Regardless of the reason, there wasn’t a coordinated get-out-the-vote effort between Eastman’s campaign and the state party, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee didn’t help Eastman with television ads, as it did with other competitive House races.
Kleeb said that won’t be the case this year. The state party, Eastman’s campaign and the staff of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are currently in the process of hiring the first staffers for the fall’s coordinated campaign.
“Kara’s team and our team get along great,” she said.
Similarly, Trump has a handful of staffers on the ground in Omaha who have said they’re helping the president and Bacon.
The DCCC also showed that it’s ready to play in the 2nd District race by releasing a poll that had Eastman narrowly leading Bacon, 48% to 47%. While the numbers were well within the poll’s margin of error, 4.6 percentage points, Eastman spokesman Dave Pantos said her showing was significant in a district where Republicans enjoy a registration advantage.
“If we are up by 1%, it’s because Bacon has some work to do,” Pantos said.
But the poll numbers also suggest that Eastman has work to do. Her level of support in the district lagged Biden’s, who led Trump in the same survey 52% to 41%.
There’s no doubt that Trump will be a major factor in the race. A congressional scorecard says Bacon has voted with the president 94% of the time, and on election night Eastman repeated a claim that Bacon had “signed” a loyalty pledge to Trump that said he wouldn’t criticize the president.
Bacon has denied that he signed any such pledge. And there’s no evidence that Bacon and other Nebraska GOP officeholders who agreed to be honorary chairmen of Trump’s re-election campaign were asked to sign such a pledge.
Bacon said he sometimes disagrees with Trump. But he also said most of the president’s positions on issues like abortion, taxes and health care align much better with 2nd District voters than those of both Biden and Eastman.
“The fact is her views are too far out there and too far left for this district,” he said.
