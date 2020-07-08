Of the more than 42,000 businesses and organizations receiving PPP loans in Nebraska, the most went to corn growers, cattle ranchers and churches.

1. Corn Farming: 3,130

2. Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming: 1,580

3. Religious Organizations (including churches): 986

4. Insurance Agencies and Brokerages: 974

5. Full-Service Restaurants: 945

6. Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers: 933

7. Beauty Salons: 931

8. General Freight Trucking, Local: 870

9. Offices of Dentists: 680

10. Offices of Lawyers: 602

11. Child Day Care Services: 584

12. Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors: 582

13. General Automotive Repair: 562

14. New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders): 550

15. All Other Grain Farming: 528

16. Residential Remodelers: 505

17. Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists): 495

18. Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming: 489

19. Landscaping Services: 486

20. Limited-Service Restaurants: 483

21. General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload: 478

22. Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors: 464

23. All Other Specialty Trade Contractors: 416

24. Offices of Chiropractors: 393

25. Cattle Feedlots: 383

26. Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages): 370

27. Commercial and Institutional Building Construction: 365

28. All Other Personal Services: 334

29. All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming: 330

30. Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels: 315

cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130

twitter.com/henrycordes

Reporter - Metro News

Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy.

