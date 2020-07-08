Of the more than 42,000 businesses and organizations receiving PPP loans in Nebraska, the most went to corn growers, cattle ranchers and churches.
1. Corn Farming: 3,130
2. Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming: 1,580
3. Religious Organizations (including churches): 986
4. Insurance Agencies and Brokerages: 974
5. Full-Service Restaurants: 945
6. Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers: 933
7. Beauty Salons: 931
8. General Freight Trucking, Local: 870
9. Offices of Dentists: 680
10. Offices of Lawyers: 602
11. Child Day Care Services: 584
12. Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors: 582
13. General Automotive Repair: 562
14. New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders): 550
15. All Other Grain Farming: 528
16. Residential Remodelers: 505
17. Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists): 495
18. Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming: 489
19. Landscaping Services: 486
20. Limited-Service Restaurants: 483
21. General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload: 478
22. Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors: 464
23. All Other Specialty Trade Contractors: 416
24. Offices of Chiropractors: 393
25. Cattle Feedlots: 383
26. Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages): 370
27. Commercial and Institutional Building Construction: 365
28. All Other Personal Services: 334
29. All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming: 330
30. Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels: 315
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.