That, dear readers, is the shortest possible version of the Internet’s Karen meme, the one you’ve seen pop up a lot. The one about an entitled woman who cares about no one but herself.
Haven’t heard of it? Wikipedia explains it with an even hand: “Karen is a colloquial term that is used to typify a person perceived to be entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is considered appropriate or necessary.”
But I much prefer the Urban Dictionary version: “44. Mother of three. Blonde. Owns a Volvo. Annoying as hell. Wears acrylics 24/7. Currently at your workplace speaking to your manager.”
It’s possible you’re only just hearing about Karen. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the meme into higher prominence than ever before even though it’s been around for a few years, the name coming maybe from a line from “Mean Girls,” maybe from “Goodfellas,” maybe from a Dane Cook comedy bit. Maybe (probably) it was influenced by all three.
But in the time of social distancing and stay-at-home and wearing masks, the Karen has a lot of ways to express herself. Karens talk about their individual rights. They ignore others’ rights. They post videos of trying to get into stores who refuse entry to people not wearing masks.
They could, conversely, demand that a fellow patron follow rules about wearing masks, calling a manager to intervene, but usually Karen doesn’t care about the public good. Karen only cares about Karen.
And now Karen is in the public consciousness perhaps today more than ever after a white woman called police on a black man in New York City’s Central Park after the man asked her to put a leash on her dog.
“That’s when I started video recording with my iPhone, and when her inner Karen fully emerged and took a dark turn,” the man wrote in his description of the event.
The man’s video went viral. The woman was suspended by her employer. She later apologized.
The image most often used when invoking the Karen is that of a middle-aged white woman. Arrogant. Short, layered, blonde hair.
Some see the use of Karen as a slur, as sexist and even as hate speech.
But Karen doesn’t have to be white or middle-aged. Or blond. Or rich. Her hair can be in any style imaginable. In fact, she doesn’t even have to be a she.
Anyone — anyone at all — who acts with that kind of entitlement is a Karen.
It’s the attitude that the world revolves around Karen. It’s the feeling everything exists for Karen’s pleasure. It’s the expectation that the customer is always right and the minimum wage retail worker trying to help Karen is always wrong.
But we exist in a world with other people. We are interconnected. What I do affects my neighbors and colleagues and friends and family and, yes, that minimum wage worker who’s just trying to bag my groceries.
When you go out into the world, you’ll find that your order might be wrong. Your expectations may not match reality. But life does not stop and start at your convenience. It’s not all for you.
So look out for each other. And don’t be a Karen.
National landmarks of Nebraska
Pony Express National Historic Trail
The Willow Island Pony Express station
Pony Express National Historic Trail & Oregon National Historic Trail
Ash Hollow State Historical Park
Oregon National Historic Trail
Scotts Bluff National Monument
Scotts Bluff National Monument
Farm and Ranch Museum
Homestead National Monument of America
Homestead National Monument of America
Homestead National Monument's Homestead Heritage Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.