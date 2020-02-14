It’s called a diverging diamond interchange.
The design is catching on around the country, and now the Nebraska Department of Transportation is recommending the configuration for seven interchanges around the Omaha metro area.
The traffic flow is definitely different — through the middle of the interchange, drivers cross over to the other side of the road. The alignment is designed to smooth a driver’s way onto the Interstate by cutting out one turn across traffic.
“It’s really free-flowing,” said Ralph Batenhorst, senior vice president of Omaha’s HDR, which is increasingly designing the interchanges for transportation agencies around the country.
“It’s quite simple — overly simple, in fact.”
How do they work?
The crossing point is the key. As street-level drivers near the interchange, the streets meet at an intersection and a crossing point.
From there, cars cross to the other side of the road. The design is meant to offer a good amount of separation between the two sides of traffic, which helps with the intersection configuration and can help drivers feel like they’re not running against traffic.
If you need to go left to the Interstate, your path is clear. You’re already on the left side of the road, so you can simply loop onto the freeway without crossing traffic again or stopping at another traffic light. (Right turns onto the Interstate are handled as they are at a traditional interchange.)
If you’re just passing through, you’ll go through the second crossing point, and another traffic light, on the other side. As you’re passing through the traffic lights, drivers don’t have to wait for a phase with the turn arrow — that phase is eliminated by the layout — and people should spend less time stopped, Batenhorst said.
Then you’re back on the right side of the road and through the diverging diamond.
In all, the configuration is credited with being more efficient for traffic, less expensive, taking up less space and being safer. A traditional interchange has 26 potential conflict points for drivers, Batenhorst said, and a diverging diamond has 14.
Batenhorst said a lot of people respond: “This is different, but it’s not confusing.”
In the United States, the first diverging diamond was built in Springfield, Missouri, in 2009. Lincoln has a diverging diamond on the west side of the city at Interstate 80 and Northwest 48th Street.
Across the country today, Batenhorst said, the design has been built at about 100 interchanges, and HDR has designed 20 of those. That includes what’s considered the world’s largest diverging diamond interchange, located in Sarasota, Florida.
HDR worked with the Nebraska DOT on its new long-range plan for metro area freeways. The study recommends diverging diamonds at these seven interchanges:
Interstate 80: L Street, Nebraska Highway 50 at the Sapp Bros. interchange, Nebraska Highway 370 and Nebraska Highway 31 at the outlet mall interchange.
Interstate 680: Pacific Street.
Kennedy Freeway: Cornhusker Road.
West Dodge Road: 192nd Street.
Construction is still some years away; work at the metro area’s first diverging diamonds — at Interstate 80 and Highway 370 and at West Dodge Road and 192nd Street — would begin sometime between 2025 and 2030.
It’s also notable what interchanges will not be reconfigured — Omaha’s 42nd Street, 60th Street, 72nd Street and 84th Street.
While the design is becoming more popular, it tends to work best at locations where drivers’ destinations are more likely to be the freeway and where the approaching roads aren’t heavy arterial streets, said Jacob Weiss, a traffic engineer with HDR: “It’s not a silver bullet.”
