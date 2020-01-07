AmitGurung

Amit Gurung of Papillion won $100,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch-off game

Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket at a QuikTrip store in Omaha is about to get a big lottery payday, while two area men — one from Sarpy County, and one from Saunders County — already have.

The winning ticket for Monday's Pick 5 drawing is worth $86,000 and was sold at the QuikTrip station at 13007 Q St., in southwest Omaha. It matched all five winning numbers: 03, 05, 27, 28, 32. The prize may be claimed at Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. 

Amit Gurung, 30, of Papillion, wrapped up 2019 with a $100,000 New Year's gift from the Iowa Lottery.

Gurung, bought a $10 Star scratch-off ticket at a Pilot Travel Center on South 24th Street in Council Bluffs on the morning of Dec. 31. He told lottery officials he picked the Star game because he had won $1,000 playing it a year ago.

He took it to his car and scratched off the numbers. Then he ran inside to tell the clerks he had won.

"They hugged me," Gurung told lottery officials. "Everybody got happy. I was so happy!"

He and his wife have a small son, and he works at a Mexican restaurant, according to Gurung's Facebook page. He plans to use his winnings to pay off the loan on his car and then put the rest toward his home mortgage.

"That's big money," he said in a recording on the Iowa Lottery web page. "Oh my God, what a good ending of the year!"

Kirk Bartek of Weston, Nebraska, snagged the unclaimed half of a split jackpot in the Dec. 27 Nebraska Pick 5 game, winning $37,000. He bought the ticket at a BP station on Highway 92, about six miles west of Wahoo.

Bartek said he's been playing the same numbers — 08, 10, 15, 19 and 29 — for years. This time, they paid off.

“I was on the computer checking the numbers,” Bartek told Nebraska Lottery officials. “I had to check twice, three times to make sure I’d actually won.”

He said he'll use the money to pay for some home improvements.

James Brady of Lincoln had already claimed the other half of the Dec. 27 Pick 5 jackpot.

