Nebraska’s groundwater levels have yet to fully recover from the historic drought of 2012, but a long-term trend toward wetter-than-average weather is helping, the state’s latest groundwater survey shows.

The report, released this week, shows a statewide average increase in groundwater levels of 2.63 feet from the spring of 2018 to the spring of 2019.

Since 2012, Nebraska’s hottest, driest year on record, the state has been on trend toward wetter-than-average years, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Aaron Young, a geologist with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources, said the 2018 increase is significant.

“In many areas of the state, it doesn’t completely offset, but it helps to offset, some of the declines we had from the drought in 2012 that are still lingering in many areas.”

Not yet showing up in the state’s survey is the full effect of 2019, Nebraska’s third-wettest year on record. Catastrophic flooding in the spring caused widespread damage, and the year went on to have successive heavy rains in different parts of the state.

Young said one area of the state stands out for its improvement in the survey.

Colfax County, about 75 miles west of Omaha, saw groundwater levels rise about 15 feet in 2018, after dropping about 20 to 25 feet in 2012.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

